Indian stand reserves warm welcome to Greek PM Mitsotakis at pavilion in TIF (photos video)

“Our goal is to make the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) one of the best exhibitions in the world,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his visit to the Indian pavilion, the country honoured in this year’s expo.

During his brief address at the Indian stand, the Greek PM used the famous words of Mahatma Gandhi:”First they ignore you, then mock you, then fight you, and then you win”, underlining their enduring significance in politics and society.

The Greek received a warm welcome by Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Ambassador Shamma Jain.

Following the brief ceremony, the Greek Prime Minister met with leading Indian CEOs companies and prominent officials in the presence of the Indian Ambassador.