Indian widow, 45, allegedly rapes teenage neighbour

A 45-year-old woman from India was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the region of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

The family of the victim has alleged that the accused was a neighbour, a widow for the last seven years, and had been living alone.

The alleged sexual abuse happened in Vambay colony in Vijayawada on May 5 but it came to light on Friday after the victim’s mother reported the incident to the police.

The victim in his statement has claimed that he was forced by the accused the first time in May. His mother caught them on June 7 when the accused tried to rape him and then contacted the police.