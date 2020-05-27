Indiana Jones 5: Everything we know about the movie so far

Everyone’s favorite swashbuckling archaeologist is headed back to the big screen in the upcoming fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which is now expected to begin filming in 2020. The sequel — unofficially known as Indiana Jones 5 — will bring back Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, with franchise creator George Lucas on board as executive producer.

With the film currently scheduled to hit theaters July 9, 2021, here’s everything we know about Indiana Jones 5 so far.

New director, old approach

During a “Quarantine Watch Party” of his film Logan, director James Mangold discussed his approach to the new Indiana Jones movie.

“I’m always trying to find an emotional center to operate from,” he said. “I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I’ve had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered”.

