Infectious disease experts to propose total lockdown in Attica from tomorrow

The committee of infectious disease experts met in an extraordinary session after their meeting with PM Mitsotakis on Tuesday and have reportedly recommended the implementation of a strict lockdown until February 21.

According to the proposal, the schools and the retail trade will be closed from tomorrow until February 21. Reports say that the decision was taken with 16 votes in favor and 8 abstentions.

Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias stated after the extraordinary meeting under Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Prime Minister’s Office, “today the new measures will be announced”.

During the meeting between PM Mitsotakis and Health Minister Kikilias, the new epidemiological data were examined in the presence of Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, and the President of EODY Panagiotis Arkoumaneas.

Earlier today, the Minister of Health pointed out that his proposal is to implement a March-type lockdown in Attica immediately.

The meeting at the Maximos Palace lasted one hour and immediately afterward Vassilis Kikilias stated that the decisions will be taken today by the committee of experts. The team of infectious disease experts is expected to decide whether a tough March-type lockdown will take effect in Attica, but also what will happen with schools and retail stores.