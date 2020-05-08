Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo movie: The ultimate tough guy in real life (video)

The difficult life and triumphant career of iconic “tough guy” actor Danny Trejo serves as the subject of Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo. Few cinematic performers are as immediately recognizable as Danny Trejo. The Los Angeles-born actor is best known for playing intimidating villains in macho action movies, though he’s also dabbled in comedy and straight drama, as well. He’s particularly prominent in the filmography of Robert Rodriguez, having appeared in nearly all of his films, including the Machete series, in which he stars as the title character.

If Danny Trejo looks like a man who’s lived a life full of tragedy and triumph, despair and hope, and an ultimate redemption, it’s because he has. The new documentary, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo shines a spotlight on the ruggedly imposing Latino actor, chronicling his troubled youth and early difficulties with the law and substance abuse, all the way through to his unexpected emergence as a Hollywood heavy. The film is directed by Brett Harvey, whose previous documentary credits include Ice Guardians and The Culture High, and includes interviews with people like Cheech Marin, Michelle Rodriguez, Donal Logue, Robert Rodriguez, and many more.

