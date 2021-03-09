Insane ice drifting with tanks! (video)

If you are an aficionado of all things auto-moto, then you will most likely have seen the 2006 iteration of the Fast and Furious series called “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”. The Norwegian Telemark Battalion took a leaf out of the action-packed movie and showed how drifting is done on ice with tanks!

Their driving instructors shared their ice riding and… drift skills in lessons for their US allies with Leopard tanks. The exercises took place at Rena, the headquarters of the unit, and involved the technique of driving vehicles in winter conditions on an ice rink.

The two-day training drill was part of the Cold Response 16 exercise (which has been taking place every year since 2016) and concerns the improvement of vehicle drivers by the US Marine Corps, as well as their ability to react in very cold environments. Amphibious vehicles (from the 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion), personnel carriers, and Leopard 2 tanks took part in the exercise. The latter was faster and the ones that stood out from the rest.

