Insane! Watch man nail frying pan to wood with bare hand (videos)

Sergey Tsyrulnikov, an athlete of the Central Army Sports Club of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set a new Guinness World Record as he nailed 10 frying pans into a three-centimeter wood plank in just 1 minute 48 seconds with one hand.
Sergey Tsyrulnikov is a 4-time Guinness World Record holder, and 5-time record holder of Kazakhstan, volleyball and powerlifting master, kettlebell lifting candidate master, and stunt performer. He is a successor to the traditions of renowned Kazakh wrestlers Qajymuqan Munaitpasuly and Baluan Sholak.