Insects to be sold in British supermarket

Insects are going to be on the menu in the UK, as Sainsbury’s chain becomes the first UK supermarket to stock edible bugs.

This week the retailer is exclusively launching Eat Grub’s Smoky BBQ Crunchy Roasted Crickets in 250 stores across the country.

The crunchy snacks are meant to be eaten alone as a snack or used to garnish dishes such as tacos, noodles or salads.

Rachel Eyre, Head of Future Brands at Sainsbury’s, said: “Insect snacks should no longer be seen as a gimmick or something for a dare, and it’s clear that consumers are increasingly keen to explore this new sustainable protein source. We’re always looking to provide our customers with new and exciting products, and with the growing interest in edible insects we’re excited to be the first UK supermarket to make these products easily accessible for shoppers across the country.”

The online range from Eat Grub includes whole insects, and encourages consumers to stir-fry grasshoppers and make pizza dough out of crickets, because they are a healthier and more sustainable protein source than meat or tofu.

Suggested recipes for the ready-to-cook bugs include red curry cricket rice cakes, which are similar to fish cakes, buffalo worm macaroni cheese and grilled tempura grasshoppers.

Eat Grub, a start-up founded in 2014 by friends Shami Radia and Neil Whippey, will be the first edible insect company to have its products featured on a major supermarket’s shelf.

Radia first tasted insects on a trip to Malawi, when he ate termites with chilli and lime. Since then, the friends have been working with restaurants including Wahaca to make insects mainstream.

He said his favourite insect is a cricket, and that they are “delicious, tasting like a nutty prawn.”

