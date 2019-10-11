INSETE study: 20% growth in tourism arrivals in Greece during 2016-18 period

The study, focusing on the 2016-18 period, indicated a continued increase witnessed since 2021

The latest study by the Greek Tourism Confederation’s (SETE) research arm, INSETE, on Wednesday revealed an increase in the number of arrivals in the country by roughly 20 percent over recent years, naftemporiki.gr reports.

The study, focusing on the 2016-18 period, indicated a continued increase witnessed since 2021, with the rate of increase at 9.7 percent in 2018, compared to 10.8 percent in 2017.

Top destinations in Greece include central Macedonia (due to Halkidiki prefecture), the southern Aegean islands, the greater Athens area, Crete and the Ionian islands.

Read more HERE