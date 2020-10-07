Inside Samsung’s Massive Digital City (video)

Samsung is one of the global tech giants competing against Apple in mobile phones, among other things. It is by far the largest company in South Korea, making more than twice as much as the next largest corporation in the Asian country.

In order to house their more than 250,000 employees, the electronics giant has built its own city just outside Seoul. In the video uploaded on Tech Vission’s YouTube channel, the viewers enter the city that Samsung built.

The Samsung Group, which includes Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance among others, has an annual revenue of 208 billion dollars, accounting for 17% of South Korea’s total GDP. Though it has been plagued by controversy in recent years, it is by far one of the largest corporations on Earth.

Samsung produces everything from medical supplies to energy and they have substantial holdings in finance, resort management, and insurance. In the first quarter of 2019, Samsung shipped 71.9 million smartphone units, compared to Huawei and Apple, which shipped 59.1 million and 36.4 million, respectively, according to IDC. Needless to say, this company is extremely powerful.

