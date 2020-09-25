Inside The $5 Billion Apple Headquarters (video)

The massive ring-shaped building is now an iconic symbol of the Apple brand

What looks like a giant spaceship parked in the lush flats of Cupertino, California, is actually tech giant Apple‘s new HQ. Fittingly named the Apple Park, this stunning architecture sprawls across 176 acres of land and might just be one of the most stunning campuses in the world.

Despite its incredibly futuristic looks, the apple park has been a long time in the making, with Steve Jobs first announcing the project way back in 2006.

It took 8 long years of planning, proposals, and permit applications, but by 2014 construction was well underway – and by 2017, the vast apple workforce was already starting to move in.

The massive ring-shaped building is now an iconic symbol of the Apple brand and is a fantastic testament to the company’s dedication to effortless design, sustainability, and the future of technology.

source Tech Vision YouTube channel