Inside the Siberian town where -62C temperatures are freezing locals’ eyelashes! (PHOTOS)

Welcome to the world’s coldest village – where bone-cracking -62C temperatures have shattered thermometers.

It has been so icy in the Siberian outpost of Oymyakon that one woman’s eyelashes even turned into icicles.

The digital thermometer was installed last year to help Oymyakon market itself to tourists, but it gave up the ghost at -62C.

One villager in Oymyakon even recorded a temperature of -67C, while others agreed that official readings did not tell the full story.

But elsewhere life went on as normal in the Siberian freezer.

A remarkable video shows an outdoor fish market fully functioning at a temperature of -50C in regional capital Yakutsk, the world’s coldest city.

Resident Vladimir Danilov made the film while going to buy whitefish to make local dish stroganina.

This is a popular dish if indigenous people in northern Siberia – thin slices, eaten raw.

Vladimir admitted: “While filming the trading stalls my hands froze to wild pain. And sellers stand here all day long. How do they warm themselves?”

Elsewhere life goes on as normal.

A girl is seen on a video brushing snow from a hardy local Yakut horse in temperatures nudging -60C.

Only one brave cyclist was seen commuting to work in the biting cold spell.

But photographer Petr Chugunov persuaded a ballerina to perform outside in -41C.

In 1933, a temperature of -67.7C was recorded in Oymyakon, accepted as the lowest ever in the northern hemisphere.

Lower temperatures are recorded in Antarctica, but here there are no permanently inhabited settlements.

