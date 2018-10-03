UPD: Instagram restored after crash

UPD: Instagram has been restored after millions of users around the globe were unable to sign in to the photo-sharing app for an hour.

The photo-sharing application is suffering global outages with many of its users reporting that they are unable to refresh the feed.

The social media giant had issues since 3:16 AM EDT, according to Down Detector web service. Live outage map showed that problems with the app were experienced in Europe, Australia, North America, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Worried app users expressed their distress under the post bout Instagram outage on Down Detector. “Instagram you need to get it together I have memes to post,” one person joked.

source: RT.com