Instagram model Ansley Pacheco shot robbers that broke into her house (video-sexy photos)

A security camera has recorded the moment when a mom in Miami defended her family from burglars, who entered her house and opened fire.

Ansley Pacheco – a OnlyFans star and popular Instagram model – was in her bedroom on October 4 when two men broke down the front door and started shooting at her husband, Daniel, and his friends.

The video shows Pacheco, 26, rushing to pick up her pistol before shooting the robbers out of the bedroom door.

The rogue robbers ignored Pacheco’s appeals and started shooting at the bedroom, the bed, the closet door and the TV screen.

“I was shot about six, seven times”, the model said.

Fortunately, her seven-year-old son was not injured in the shooting.

“They could have killed me and my son. They shot him just over the head,” Pacheco told Inside Edition on Wednesday.

The men managed to snatch expensive jewelry and watches from the house before they disappeared.

The video shows Pacheco’s husband, Daniel, running to the bedroom and taking the gun from her hands.

He then proceeded to chase the burglars outside as they got into their car.

“I ran to my wife, grabbed the gun, shot them a few times, I think I hit the car”, Daniel told NBC 6.

