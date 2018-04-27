Instagram to allow users to download posts

The feature is necessary for compliance with EU GDPR privacy law, which will take effect on May 25th

Instagram has announced the launch of a tool allowing users to export photos, videos, archived stories, profiles, info, comment etc. The Data download feature is currently accessible to internet users, but access via iOS an Android is still rolling out. Using the tool could take from a few hours and up to a days for the download to be ready.

The tool’s launch is necessary for Instagram to comply with the data portability rule in European Union’s GDPR privacy law that goes into effect on May 25th.