Instagram vs. YouTube vs. Facebook: Which is the best for marketing? (infographic)

Instagram scored the highest among marketers, who believe that the social media channel is the most effective for influencer campaigns. YouTube videos made a dent in Instagram’s stronghold of the top four best formats.

Overall, marketers MediaKix surveyed favoured more engaging channels like Instagram and YouTube to fit with the highly personal format of influencers. Facebook got a lukewarm response among professionals, garnering around 20 percent approval for these types of campaigns. Snapchat, LinkedIn and Twitch were the platforms that people were least interested in for influencers.

Instagram has made serious headway into the marketing space, rolling out its in-app shop feature earlier this year. The platform’s growing user base has also helped win marketers over, an increasing rarity among major social media companies. According to MediaKix, Instagram Stories is growing 15 times faster than feed-based sharing.

Generally, the industry is looking favourably on influencer marketing. Eighty-nine percent of marketers say that the return on investment from influencer marketing is comparable or better than other channels, while two-thirds of marketing professionals are increasing their influencer budgets this year.

source: statista