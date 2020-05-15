Inter Milan express official interest in buying PAO youngster Vagiannidis

The Italian powerhouse expected to inform PAO officially of their interest

Italian giants Inter Milan have expressed official interest in acquiring the talented young player of Pananthinaikos FC Giorgos Vagiannidis.

As Greek sports radio SPORT FM 94.6 reported, the young player received an official document on Friday by Inter informed him of their interest.

The 18-year-old right-back had recently reached a verbal agreement with Panathinaikos to sign a new contract, but talks came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official interest by the Serie A powerhouse came after a series of publications had speculated Inter would buy the teenage back.

Inter will most likely also officially inform the Greek club soon of their interest to buy Vagiannidis.