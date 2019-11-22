Inter Milan manager Conte says he advises players on sex

He revealed he tells them to have sex ‘with the minimum of effort’

Inter manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he advises his players to have sex ‘with the minimum of effort’ during the season.

The issue of players having sex before matches has been raised before with Samir Nasri claiming that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had banned his squad from intercourse during the evening before a match.

The topic has not only limited to football as several boxers have adopted similar tactics, including former world super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch who underwent a self-imposed three-month spell of abstinence before his fight against George Groves in 2014.

But while Conte does not ban his players from having sex, the former Chelsea manager admits he urges his squad to keep it short and let their partners do the work.

source: metro.co.uk