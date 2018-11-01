Interim sales to start Thursday, November 1 and run to November 15

The interim sales will be held from November 1 to 15, both Thursdays, with the option of stores also staying open on Sunday, November 4, the General Secretariat of Trade and Consumer Protection said on Wednesday.

The secretariat also issued information to consumers briefly outlining their legal rights and fines for store owners violating the rules. It said that the old and new prices should be plainly visible on sale items, the sale process must be conducted in Greek and only voluntarily in other languages, and it provided a site for complaints and violations (www.1520.gov.gr).

Source: thegreekobserver