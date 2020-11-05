International flights not affected by Covid-19 general lockdown

More details will be provided in the afternoon by the competent Minister

International inbound and outbound flights to Greece will not be affected by the general lockdown announced by PM Mitsotakis on Thursday until the end of November.

Only the necessary domestic flights will be allowed in Greece, while the airport of Macedonia in Thessaloniki, will remain closed, as provided by the measures that have been announced for the city.

However, there is a possibility that changes will be made to the planning of flight itineraries, depending on their capacity. Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias is expected to provide further details in a statement expected in the afternoon.

also read

The Closest US Presidential Races Since 1892 (infographic)

Is the UN hypocritical on Human Rights? (opinion)