International media praise Olympiakos after dominating Krasnodar in Champions League (photos-video)

International media and UEFA praise Olympiakos after the Greek team crushed Krasnodar (4-0) on Wednesday night at Piraeus in the first leg knock out-tie for Champions League tie in Piraeus.

International media covered the triumph of Olympiakos against the Russian side using the term “dominant”, saying the Greek team has effectively ensured a berth in the group stage.

“Olympiakos thrash Krasnodar,” writes the Guardian’s stressing the Reds are on the verge of progression after a year in the Europa League.



Italian Gazzetta dello sport writes “The deficit is unassailable” referring to the 4 goal advantage the Reds gained from the first leg. “The Greek team clearly dominated the match”.

France Football writes in its title: “Valbuena’s Olympiakos crush Krasnodar”.