Interpol warns of Jihadists returning to Bosnia

The defeat of ISIS in Iraq & Syria will pose a challenge to the security of European countries as fighters try to slip back home

The Secretary General of Interpol, Jurgen Stock, warned in Sarajevo on Wednesday that the defeat of Islamic State terrorists will cause a number of IS fighters to return to Europe, including Bosnia, which will require all those involved to improve cooperation and exchange information.

“Because of terror threats and attacks around the world, law enforcement outfits should use the existing networks of police agencies,” Stock said on his visit to Bosnia, according to the Serbian national broadcaster, RTS.

Stock commended the police in Bosnia for its role in joint operations, especially in breaking up the illegal weapons trade.

Bosnian Security Minister Dragan Mektic also warned that a number of former IS fighters will return to Bosnia, and announced tighter cooperation with Interpol on the issue.

“On that matter we will be receiving certain analysis and data from Interpol,” Mektic said.

According to intelligence agencies, about 200 extremists from Bosnia have travelled to Syria and Iraq since 2012, where they fought with jihadist groups, including the Islamic State and al-Nusra, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.

At least 30 were reportedly killed in clashes and more than 50 of them have returned to Bosnia.

The number of Bosnian citizens wanted by Interpol on terrorism-related charges has risen to 13 this June, but analysts are divided about whether the country itself is in danger of attacks.

Bosnia-based experts have challenged claims that Bosnia is more vulnerable to Islamist penetration than other European countries, noting that the authorities have taken effective action against such threats.

Source: balkaninsight.com