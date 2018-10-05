Interpol’s Director gone missing

The director of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, has reportedly gone missing. Hongwei had reportedly contacted his wife before traveling to China about a week ago. Interpol and Chinese authorities have not released any statements on the issue as of yet.

French police are investigating his disappearance, according to media reports which cited police sources. His wife had reported him missing in late September. Meng, 64, is a native Chinese and has been at the helm of Interpol for almost two years.

In China, he holds the post of deputy minister of public security – currently the highest point of a 45-year-long political career. The list of jobs he has held also includes the director of China’s coast guard and deputy director of the State Oceanic Administration, dissolved earlier this year.

Meng is the first Chinese national to head the Interpol throughout its 95-year history.