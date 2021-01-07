Invasion to Capitol: Batman has arrived! (hilarious video)

Has anyone seen Robin?

Where are superheroes when you need them?

Well, right there actually!…

An unbelievable video has surfaced from Wednesday’s invasion of people in the Capitol.

Apparently, Batman himself was present and someone got it on camera.

We still don’t know anything about this video, other than the fact that it is a hilarious thing to see during those historic moments we witnessed…

BREAKING: Batman has arrived. pic.twitter.com/LwsVGtxzQZ — happy wizards fan (@pl0coon) January 6, 2021

