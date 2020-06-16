Investments and strengthening of Greek-Israeli relation to dominate Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel

Investments and the strengthening of the Greek-Israeli strategic relationship will dominate Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ official visit to Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During his visit, the prime minister will also hold meetings with major Israeli investors.

According to government sources, the Greece-Israel Summit with the participation of the prime minister, six ministers and two deputy ministers is expected to confirm the strategic nature of Greek-Israeli relations and strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas (defense, tourism, cybersecurity, agriculture, energy, start ups).

Flights from Israel to Greece are expected to open on July 1, as, according to the same sources, there is strong interest from the Israeli side. In his recent conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu estimated that Israeli tourists to Greece could reach 1 million.

“Greece and Israel are two republics with a long tradition and seem to agree on a number of issues concerning the wider region. The prime minister is expected to address the issue of Turkish provocation and highlight the dangers of Turkish actions for peace and stability in the wider region,” according to the sources.

