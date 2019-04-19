Ioanna Bella does her name justice (photos)

Bella is a word meaning feminine beauty in Italian. And Ioanna Bella definitely did her surname justice in her latest post on social media.

Following her sexy appearance at the Madwalk 2019, Ioanna Bella took part in a photo shoot for a well-known swimsuit collection and the results were quite impressive, to say the least.

The 2019 Star Hells Beauty pageant winner shared a photo with her Instagram followers, who, as expected were very appreciative with her provocative poses.

From her Madwalk appearance