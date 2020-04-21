Ioanna Bella proves her name is a perfect fit (photos)

The brunette beauty is stunning

Ioanna Bella is one of the few models of her generation that is pursuing a career abroad. The brunette beauty is constantly keeping her 208K Instagram followers about her moves and collaborations.

The sexy Ioanna, who won the 2018 Miss Universe Greece pageant, is chasing her dream with passion and perseverance. In one of her most recent collaborations, the sensual slipped into some sexy lingerie, tight leggings and bustiers. Bella’s name fits her like a glove. What do you think?

View this post on Instagram Happy Easter everyone!!!🤍🐣 #quarantine #quarantinelife #happyeaster A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:32am PDT