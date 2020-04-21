Ioanna Bella proves her name is a perfect fit (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 21, 2020

The brunette beauty is stunning

Ioanna Bella is one of the few models of her generation that is pursuing a career abroad. The brunette beauty is constantly keeping her 208K Instagram followers about her moves and collaborations.

The sexy Ioanna, who won the 2018 Miss Universe Greece pageant, is chasing her dream with passion and perseverance. In one of her most recent collaborations, the sensual slipped into some sexy lingerie, tight leggings and bustiers. Bella’s name fits her like a glove. What do you think?

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Easter everyone!!!🤍🐣 #quarantine #quarantinelife #happyeaster

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Power be soft but unafraid to conquer..🖤 #photoshooting #campaign #summervibes

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨New campaign SS21✨ @med_luxurious_label @christosmed #campaign #swimwear #underwater #sportsclothing

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Throwback. . . 📸 #photoshooting #campaign #clothesshopping #brand

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stay home,stay safe,stay healthy 🙏 #stayhome #workout #keepfit @sportswind_gr @puma @pumawomen

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Weekend plans: Stay at home!!🙏 #photoshooting #campaign #dress #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨The impossible is now possible✨ @med_luxurious_label @christosmed #backstage #photoshooting #campaign #underwear #swimsuit

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Not not naked…💥 #photoshooting #london #blackandwhite

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Campaign SS20 @demetriosbride ✨ #photoshooting #campaign #miami #weddingdress

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Black is my favorite color..🖤 Photo by @manthos_tsakiridis 📸 #photoshooting #blackandwhite #editorial #book

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One more click please..📸 Photo by @dimitristheocharis #photoshooting #portrait #book #editorial #london

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Valentines Day 🌹 All you need is love ♥️ @med_luxurious_label ✨ #photoshooting #campaign #underwear #happyvalentinesday

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New campaign SS21 @med_luxurious_label ✨ @christosmed #photoshooting #campaign #swimsuit

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💥New campaign SS21 @med_luxurious_label💥 @christosmed 🙏 #photoshooting #campaign #underwear #swimsuit

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

Tags With: