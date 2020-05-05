Ioanna Touni and friends getting ready for summer (photos)

The quarantine may have ended on Monday in Greece, but Ioanna Touni has been thinking about her summer vacations for a long time. The blonde socialite cannot stop posting on her company’s Instagram account, “Bubble Gun”, the clothes and swimsuits that will be released with the new collection.
With the beautiful summer weather of the last days, the hot blonde and her friend are taking on the role of models and slipping into sexy swimsuits driving all her fans crazy.
View this post on Instagram
𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 🏋🏽♀️ 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 “𝙷𝙾𝙽𝙴𝚈 𝙱𝚄𝙽𝙽𝚈 𝙶𝚈𝙼 𝚂𝙴𝚃” 💥 GO CHECK>>> WWW.BUBBLEGUNWORLD.COM
View this post on Instagram
𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃 💣💣 Ήρθε η ωρα να σας δείξουμε τη ΝΕΑ κολεξιον μαγιό της @bubblegun_world 🍔 >> Τα “𝘈𝘓𝘓 𝘛𝘐𝘔𝘌 𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘚𝘐𝘊 𝘉𝘐𝘒𝘐𝘕𝘐” & “𝘉𝘜𝘉𝘉𝘓𝘌𝘎𝘜𝘕 𝘏𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘞𝘈𝘐𝘚𝘛𝘌𝘋 𝘉𝘐𝘒𝘐𝘕𝘐” είναι δύο από τα πολλά ΣΟΥΠΕΡ σχεδιάκια! Μπορείτε να τσεκάρετε όλα τα μαγιό στο eshop μας στην κατηγορία SWIMWEAR👙 ——————————————————————————— Μοναδικά σχέδια, απίστευτα χρώματα και εξαιρετικής ποιότητας υφάσματα επιστρατεύτηκαν για να χαρίσουμε σε όλα τα #bubblegungirls τα ΑΠΟΛΥΤΑ swimwear! Ολόκληρη η συλλογή S’20 είναι: •Made in Greece 🇬🇷 with LOVE 💓 •Κατάλληλα για πισίνα και θάλασσα •Διαθέτουν ενίσχυση στο στήθος,εσωτερική φόδρα και μεταλλικά στοιχεία που μας ξεχωρίζουν!
View this post on Instagram
𝐁 𝐀 𝐂 𝐊 𝐒 𝐓 𝐀 𝐆 𝐄 ♥ @bubblegun_world This Monday. Get ready. 🔜 www.bubblegunworld.com
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
+1 αν θα ήθελες και εσύ να βρίσκεσαι σε μια παραλία με ένα κοκτέιλ στο χέρι 🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️