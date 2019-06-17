Ioanna Touni sets Mykonos on fire! (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

This is the paparazzi’s bread & butter…

Related Stories

She is in love with Mykonos and she can not stop posting photos from her vacations there.

But she is also in love with the basketball player Nontas Papantoniou of Panionios.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨𝓘𝓼𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓵𝓲𝓯𝓮 𝓬𝓱𝓸𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓶𝓮.

A post shared by Ι ω ά ν ν α Τ ο ύ ν η (@j.touni) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m the happiest me when I’m with you @nodas_papadoniou ❤️

A post shared by Ι ω ά ν ν α Τ ο ύ ν η (@j.touni) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🥑No filters. Just my fav @bubblegun_world bikini

A post shared by Ι ω ά ν ν α Τ ο ύ ν η (@j.touni) on

Tags With: