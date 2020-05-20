Ioanna Touni slips into sexy black swimsuit (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 20, 2020

The blonde babe was promoting her swimsuit line

Summer has arrived early, which gave hot Ioanna Touni the perfect chance to slip into a sexy black swimsuit and soaked up the sun. Combining fun and work, the blonde wore a creation of her company’s line and was photographed sexier than ever.

Posing in her revealing one-piece, lying on the sand, she left all her male fans with dropped jaws.

Her fans can’t wait until we are well in the middle of summer…

 

 

Αυτή είναι μια φωτογραφία #backstage από την τελευταία μου φωτογράφιση για τα μαγιό της εταιρίας μου & αυτό που κάνει το δέρμα μου να «λάμπει δίχως αύριο», είναι η καινούρια σειρά Prime από τα ελληνικά καλλυντικά @daloncosmetics ✨ Εγώ έχω διαλέξει τα “Glow me” που περιλαμβάνουν body milk, dry oil με extra glitter και body spray με τρομερόοοοο άρωμα καρύδα & βανίλια. Y.Γ: Τα προϊόντα Dalon Cosmetics θα τα βρείτε σε καταστήματα καλλυντικών και σε επιλεγμένα supermarkets.

