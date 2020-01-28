Ioanna Touni slips into swimsuit braving cold weather (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The fashion designer visited the warm baths of Aridea

Ioanna Touni knows exactly how to draw the attention of her over half a million Instagram followers. The 27-year-old fashion designer, who runs her own clothing line business, recently visited the Loutraki baths (Pozar) in Aridea braved the cold weather and slipped into a revealing black swimsuit, making sure to share her hot poses with her followers, who showed their approval by smashing the like button.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

I’m hitting a new level of not giving a f*ck it’s honestly inspiring.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Ι ω ά ν ν α Τ ο ύ ν η (@j.touni) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

-𝙎𝙐𝙉𝘿𝘼𝙔 𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘾𝙆𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏: 𝙳𝚘 𝚗𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 & 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕 ♥

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Ι ω ά ν ν α Τ ο ύ ν η (@j.touni) στις

