iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max perfect for videographers and photographers

The most famous gadget on the planet has just been given its yearly update. Apple has revealed three new iPhone models at a special event held in the Steve Jobs Theatre at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

As insiders had predicted, the company launched the iPhone 11 as well as the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. They all iterate on last year’s three models: the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Screen sizes have been kept identical – the iPhone 11 Pro is 5.8 inches, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5 inches and the standard iPhone 11 sits in the middle at 6.1-inches. All three new phones keep the eyebrow-raising prices Apple is known for.

The 11 Pro starts at £1,049 (the Max is £1,149) while the iPhone 11 is a fair bit less at £729. The Pro range comes in a choice of green, space grey, silver and gold while the 11 is available in a choice of six colours: purple, green, yellow, black, white and red.

Plenty of analysts and leakers were proved right as Apple revealed the new three-lens iPhone camera on the back of the Pro models and a dual-lens one on the back of the 11.

