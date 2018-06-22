Iran Deputy FM: Iran may exit nuclear deal in coming weeks

“The deal is in ‘intensive care unit'”

The Iran nuclear deal is in “intensive care” and it’s possible that Tehran will have to withdraw from the pact if an agreement cannot be reached with its European signatories, the country’s deputy FM Abbas Araghchi has warned.

Source: rt

