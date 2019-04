Iran retaliated to the move by the US to categorise Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group

In a tit for tat move, Iran’s Supreme Security Council has designated the US CENTCOM and related forces as a terrorist organisation, Press TV reported. In addition, the media outlet noted, the council accused Washington of supporting terrorism.

The move was announced shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a similar decision toward Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, warning about “the risks of conducting business” with the elite forces.