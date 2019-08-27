Iran has never wanted nuclear weapons – President Rouhani

“Without the removal of sanctions and abandoning the erroneous path that the US has chosen, we will not see any positive changes”

On Monday, the presidents of the US and France agreed that Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons and needs to comply with international obligations in this area. Moreover, US President Trump did not rule out meeting with his Iranian counterpart Rouhani to discuss a new agreement if the necessary conditions are created.

The Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said in a statement broadcast by local TV on Tuesday that Iran “has never wanted nuclear weapons”.

Commenting on the Iranian nuclear deal, President Rouhani warned that Tehran will continue scale back its nuclear commitments unless the US lifts its “illegal” sanctions. According to Rouhani, relieving sanctions could be a first step for negotiations, adding that otherwise there will be no change in the status quo.

Read more HERE