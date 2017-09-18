Iran says it has made a more powerful bomb that the US MOAB

Iran has made a bomb that dwarfs the most powerful non-nuclear weapon the US possesses. According to Iranian military commander, General Amir Ali Hajiabeh, who labeled the ordinance as Iran’s “father of all bombs”, the new weapon can be launched from Russian-made Illyushin aircraft and are highly destructive. During a TV interview the Islamic Revolution Guard’s Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Commander said the bomb weighed 10 tons, compared to the US mother of all bombs (MOAB), which was 9,800kg.