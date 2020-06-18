Iran sponsors art exhibition of George Floyd death depicting America as racist (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 18, 2020

It depicts US police as KKK members and Israel as the overlord

Iran has sponsored an ‘international art exhibition’ using the death of George Floyd to tar America as a deeply racist society. The exhibition, titled “I can’t breathe” includes ‘art’ that depicts US police as Nazis and Ku Klux Klan.

 

Footage of the exhibition was broadcast on Iranian state television, showing one painting with a Guillotine for “only coloured” people, with the blade as an American flag.

Another piece features the star of David crushing the neck of a dove, which is in itself a racist sentiment.

While the collection features pieces from people with 27 different nationalities, it is clearly being hosted and promoted by Iran as anti-American propaganda.

