Iran: Two shooting incidents at the Iranian Parliament & Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum (VIDEOS-PHOTOS) (Upd.6)

The ISIS has assumed responsibility for the attack – It’s first in Iran

According to initial reports, three assailants strormed the Iranian Parliament shooting at the guards.

One IRGC guard has been killed and five civilians have been injured, although the information is still been updated.

Senior member of the parliament’s Presiding Board Akbar Ranjbarzadeh said that one assailant was arrested at the Parliament’s hallway. Nothing has been confirmed yet, as there are contradicting information surfacing all the time.

Meantime, Elyas Hazrati, a senior MP, said that three assailants attacked the parliament, carrying 2 Kalashnikov rifles and a handgun.

There at least four hostages being held in the upper floors of the Parliament.

A second attack took place in Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum with one dead and five people injured, when four terrorists stormed the place.

One of the terrorists -a woman- blew up while one more was killed and the third one -a woman again- committed suicide by taking a capsule of cyanide.



The fourth one has been arrested.

The total number of the people killed during the attacks has not been confirmed yet, but the information so far speak about seven dead from both sides.

*** Views discretion is advised ***

(***Views discretion is advised*** The suicide bomber’s head)

The attacks happened as the Qatar crisis is evolving.

The Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei stated that the terrorist attacks, wherever they take place, prove that the western foreign policy choices have backfired.

Video from the attack in the Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum:

Security forces rushing to #ImamKhomeini mausoleum shortly after shooting incident#TehranShooting pic.twitter.com/qi9Ub1G8nA — Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017

The ISIS has assumed responsibility for the attack.