Iranian Army Boeing-707 crashes near Tehran, seven killed (photo)

Local media reports are also suggesting that the catastrophe was caused by severe weather conditions

Fars has reported that the pilots lost control of the aircraft during landing, resulting in the plane crashing in a residential area. According to the news agency, the plane was meant to arrive at Payam International Airport in Karaj but accidentally went to Fath Airport.

A Boeing-707 cargo aircraft crashed in a residential area of Karaj on the outskirts of Tehran, the Iranian news agency ILNA reported on Monday. According to media reports, some 16 people were on board the aircraft that was allegedly flying from the city of Bishkek. Local broadcasters have also said that the plane’s pilots may have survived the accident, while the news agency Fars stated, citing emergency services, that only a panel operator was found alive following the catastrophe.

When addressing the situation, the head of Iran’s emergency department, Pirhossein Kolivand told state TV that rescuers had recovered seven bodies from the wreckage of the plane.

The reason for the incident has yet to be clarified by the authorities.

A Boeing 707 cargo plane has crashed in Karaj airport near capital Tehran pic.twitter.com/zIceqb5Q1N — Mohammad Hashemi (@mo_hashemi) January 14, 2019