Iranian media claims two oil tankers targeted in Gulf of Oman

Reports about the incident emerged in Middle Eastern media a month after an attack on four vessels off the Emirati coast, which UAE investigators blamed on an unspecified “state actor”.

Two successive blasts affected two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday morning, Iran’s state-run Press TV reports, citing Al-Alam television network.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by “attacks” on the tankers; it was not immediately clear from the report under which country or countries they were registered.

Pakistani sources were also quoted as saying that the tankers had sent distress calls.

Reuters reports, citing four sources in shipping and trade, that two tankers have been evacuated in the Gulf and that the crew are safe.

Read more HERE