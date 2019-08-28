Iranian women’s rights activist is jailed for “spreading prostitution by taking off her hijab” (video)

Saba Kord Afshari, 20, has been sentenced to 24 years in jail!

An Iranian women’s rights activist has been jailed for a total of 24 years – including a 15-year term for ‘spreading prostitution by taking off her hijab’.

Saba Kord Afshari, 20, was handed the sentence Tuesday by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court after being found guilty of removing her headscarf as well as ‘spreading propaganda against the state’ and ‘assembly and collusion’.

Afshari and her mother, Raheleh Ahmadi, had been prominent members of the White Wednesdays protest group, which spoke out against the compulsory hijab.

The pair routinely posted videos of themselves walking around the streets of Tehran without their headscarves to encourage other women to flout the law.

She was first arrested in the Iranian capital in August last year and jailed for a year, according to Iran Human Rights Monitor.

