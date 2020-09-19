Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander vows ‘hit’ on all involved in US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani

Iran officials again denied Saturday any plot to assassinate the U.S. ambassador in South Africa as an act of retaliation to the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ top general, Qassem Soleimani. However, the commander of the IRGC vowed that revenge for Soleimani’s death would be “decisive, serious and real.”

“We will hit the people who, directly and indirectly, played a role in the martyrdom of the great man [Soleimani],” IRGC Commander Hossein Salami said in a ceremony addressing military commanders and staff as Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.

more at yahoo.com