Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish Ambassador over death of Iraqi national

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has said that it summoned the Turkish ambassador over the death of an Iraqi national as a result of anti-Ankara protests near the Turkish military camp in the country’s north.

According to the statement, the note read that Ankara’s “actions are a violation of sovereignty, incompatible with friendly relations and brotherhood between the two countries, and called on the Turkish side to stop such unilateral actions.”

“The Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish Ambassador Mr. Fatih Yildiz and handed him a protest note on the background of the injuries and damage suffered by Iraqi citizens in Sheladize area of the Amadiyah district,” the ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

