Irate Albanian restauranteur smashes windshield of tourists’ moving car (video)

Some Spanish tourists were in for an unpleasant surprise in Himara, Albania when a furious restaurant owner smashed the windshield of their car after they decided to leave his shop complaining for poor services!

The video, captured from inside the moving vehicle shows the fuming Albanian restauranteur clinging onto the car bonnet and punching the windshield repeatedly until it was smashed.

Tourism Minister Of Albania Blendi Klosi met with the family and stressed that “their experience does not represent Albania”.

Mihal Kokedhima, the 51-year-old angry owner, was clinging onto the bonnet for several minutes, before he was eventually arrested, according to local site Tirana Post.