Irina Shayk is confident and sexy in black lingerie (video)

Irina Shayk is undoubtedly one the hottest models on social media and the Russian beauty never fails to please her nearly 13 million followers on Instagram, as she is very prolific in her posts.

In a recent post the supermodel flaunted her sexy catwalk skills posing in a black set, consisting of a transparent pantyhose, lingerie, a PVC jacket and…nothing else.

In the clip, she struts towards the camera, unbuttons her jacket, and looks incredibly sexy exuding with confidence.