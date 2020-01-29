Irina Shayk speaks about past gender confusion: “I felt I was supposed to be a boy”

Shayk says she now “love being a woman” after having outgrown her feeling that she was supposed to be born a boy

Irina Shayk, the ex-partner of Bradley Cooper, has revealed she grew up feeling like she was supposed to be a boy.

The 34-year-old model, who has a three-year-old daughter, Lea, with Cooper, made the comments during her cover interview for the March issue of British Vogue.

“I always felt like I was born in the wrong body,” she told the publication. “I felt I was supposed to be a boy.”

She added: “I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because my father always wanted a boy.”

Shayk said she started feeling like this when she was 14, after her father’s sudden death from pneumonia.

“When my father passed away, I thought, ‘Since I’m a guy, now it’s my time to take care of the family.’ I said to myself I would never get married.”

While Shayk says she now “love being a woman” after having outgrown her feeling that she was supposed to be born a boy, her words tap into a prevalent conversation surrounding children and gender confusion.

