Iron Maiden star Bruce Dickinson’s wife Paddy Bowden found dead months after split

Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson’s estranged wife Paddy Bowden has been found dead at their marital home.

The frontman and his wife split in November, 29 years after they got married.

Their shock divorce was estimated to be worth £90 million.

Paddy was today found dead at their former home in Chiswick, West London, following a “tragic accident”, The Sun reports.

After finding out about Paddy’s death, Bruce said: “This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident.

“Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

London Ambulance Service also confirmed they had attended the property, and that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bruce, 61, now lives in Paris with fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

His divorce from Paddy came four years after he beat stage 3 throat cancer after finding out he had two tumours on his tongue.

Bruce and Paddy shared three children, Austin, 29, Griffin, 27, and Kia, 28, who all supported him through his cancer battle.

He was given the all-clear after six months of intense chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating.

He was left facing a multi-million pound divorce bill after leaving her to be with Iron Maiden superfan Leana, who is 15 years his junior.

Bruce previously told Rolling Stone magazine that surviving cancer had given him a new lease of life.

He said: “Living is living now, every minute, every second, for right now.”

Last November, the Mirror reported that Bruce had moved to Paris to be with Leana.

A source said at the time: “Leana has always been a huge Iron Maiden fan, following them around for nearly 10 years.

“She and Bruce have got really close over the past year and she has even met his children. Paddy is in South America having some space from it all.”

Source: Mirror