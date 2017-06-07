It is no secret that the CIA and other US intelligence agencies have the capacity to breach anything connected to the internet. Many citizens have started to question whether their devices are safe. Many videos have been uploaded with people asking Amazon’s Alexa about whether is is connected to the CIA. The virtual assistant appears to be shutting down whenever it gets “interrogated” about its associations with the US government. After the some videos surfaced with similar problems, Amazon claims it has fixed the glitch. Now Alexa responds, “No, I work for Amazon”. But who can be 100% sure.