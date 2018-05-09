Is Caitlyn Jenner marrying a transgender model 47 years younger!? (photos)

Are those wedding bells we hear?

Rumor has it Caitlyn Jenner is preparing to marry Sophia Hutchins, the 21-year-old model she’s been linked to as of late, according to Mirror.

Caitlyn, 68, previously claimed she and the young model were merely friends, however, sources tell the outlet they’re living together and intend to tie the knot soon.

The ceremony will reportedly take place at the former Olympian’s Malibu, California, home with only those closest to them present.

If there is any truth to these reports, Sophia would be the fourth woman Caitlyn’s been married to in her lifetime.

Sophia Hutchins is a 21-year-old aspiring model who has been spending a lot of time with Caitlyn Jenner as of late. She is a student at Pepperdine University, which isn’t far from where her rumored reality star fiancee lives.

She was said to be studying finance at the university, though she’s since removed that from her Instagram.

Sophia is also transgender and has been open about her experience as a transwoman. In 2016, Sophia told her school newspaper Caitlyn inspired her to transition.

