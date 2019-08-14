Is Germany heading into a recession? (infographic)

GDP growth figures published by Germany reveal the country has once again seen negative growth. After shrinking by 0.2 percent in Q3 last year, the European economic powerhouse stagnated in Q4 with 0.0 percent growth in the previous quarter. Q1 2019 saw a leap back out of the red, but alas it was short-lived, with Brexit and trade war gravity pulling it back down to reality again, rekindling worries over a coming recession – defined as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.

source: statista